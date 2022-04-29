MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 437,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.20. 21,352,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

