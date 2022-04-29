MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $5.71 on Thursday, reaching $249.93. 580,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,478. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $262.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.19.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.