MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.73. 11,968,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,035. General Electric has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

