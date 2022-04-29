MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 119,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $494.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.32. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

