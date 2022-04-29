MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 5.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of LOW traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average is $231.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

