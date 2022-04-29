MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

