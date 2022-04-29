MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.25. 2,905,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,650. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

