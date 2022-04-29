MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

4/29/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($252.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/29/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($241.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/20/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($263.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €188.00 ($202.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/11/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($263.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €188.00 ($202.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €194.00 ($208.60) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/6/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($249.46) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($263.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($252.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €238.00 ($255.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €238.00 ($255.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €208.00 ($223.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($263.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €194.00 ($208.60) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($249.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €230.00 ($247.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($241.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MTX stock traded up €4.55 ($4.89) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €194.50 ($209.14). 283,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($241.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 47.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €191.97.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

