Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $861.24

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 861.24 ($10.98) and traded as high as GBX 879.96 ($11.22). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 873 ($11.13), with a volume of 106,701 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 861.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 885.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 1,079 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,441.25 ($12,033.20).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

