MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

MYRG stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.81. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

