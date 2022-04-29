Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.58 Million

Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $173.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $681.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $683.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.78 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 448,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,332,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

