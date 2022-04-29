Nafter Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $977,734.07 and approximately $1.92 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

