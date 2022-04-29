Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

