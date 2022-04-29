National Bankshares Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,050.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.49% from the company’s previous close.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$814.29.

TSE FFH traded up C$4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$702.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$493.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$716.59. The company has a market cap of C$21.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$646.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$605.64.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

