National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NHI opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

