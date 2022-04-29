National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NHI opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.