National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.71 million.
NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Shares of NATI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 549,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42.
In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 865.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 133,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
