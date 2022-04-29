National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.71 million.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NATI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 549,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 865.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 133,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

