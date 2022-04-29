Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.89

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

