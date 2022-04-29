NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.86).

NWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.08) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON NWG traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224.32 ($2.86). 13,488,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,327,219. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.29). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.