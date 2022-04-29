Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77,689.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $77,689.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000741 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011430 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,371,153 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.