Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.