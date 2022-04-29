NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 238,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,506,732 shares.The stock last traded at $35.17 and had previously closed at $31.88.
NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 34.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NCR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NCR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
About NCR (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
