NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 238,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,506,732 shares.The stock last traded at $35.17 and had previously closed at $31.88.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 34.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NCR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NCR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

