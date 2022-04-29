Neblio Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $156,107.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,142,635 coins and its circulating supply is 18,903,775 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

