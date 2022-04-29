Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.06 ($91.46).

NEM opened at €81.42 ($87.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is €80.62 and its 200 day moving average is €91.16. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($124.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

