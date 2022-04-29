NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 2,205,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

