NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.32 million to $91.40 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $446.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,094 shares of company stock valued at $765,208 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,003,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 473,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.