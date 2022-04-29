Nerva Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $836.00 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $176,473.85 and $836.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.48 or 0.07239678 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

