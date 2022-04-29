NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 338,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,033. The firm has a market cap of $961.53 million, a PE ratio of 308.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

