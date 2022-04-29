Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 71.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

NBO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

