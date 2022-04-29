NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,661,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 638,867 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares during the period. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPCE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

