NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCEGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,661,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 638,867 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares during the period. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPCE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.