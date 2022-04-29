New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $159,125.00 in Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $159,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,243,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,830,913.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NYC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 23,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.28. New York City REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 285,997 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York City REIT by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New York City REIT by 35.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in New York City REIT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

