Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

