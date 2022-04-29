Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $73.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

