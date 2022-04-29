Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $79.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.26.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.28 on Monday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Newmont by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Newmont by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

