Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Newmont by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after buying an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

