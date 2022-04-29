NEXT.coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,683.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00765859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00196826 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022843 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

