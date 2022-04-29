NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. 14,004,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,645. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

