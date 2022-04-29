Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Shares Down 5.2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 20,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

