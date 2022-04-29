Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter valued at about $2,577,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 473,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.23.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

