Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

