Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,000 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,638. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

