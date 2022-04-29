Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,323 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

