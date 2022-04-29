Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after buying an additional 483,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,080,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,871. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.