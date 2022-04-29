Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. 47,379,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,026,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

