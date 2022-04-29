Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after acquiring an additional 213,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 339,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,600. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.96. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

