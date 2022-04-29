Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,531 shares of company stock worth $26,097,538. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

