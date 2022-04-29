Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $15.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

