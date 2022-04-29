Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 359 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average of $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.