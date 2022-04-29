Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 571 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 8,803,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.