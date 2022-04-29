Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $107.49 on Friday, reaching $2,210.31. 473,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,616. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,209.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,334.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

