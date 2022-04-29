Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $26.29 on Friday, hitting $624.68. 1,011,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,229. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $623.22 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $719.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

